Brandon Promotes Parlow to New Fire Chief

The City of Brandon has hired Terry Parlow as the city’s 16th fire chief.

Parlow assumes the position after a nationwide search and comes from within the ranks of the Brandon Fire and Emergency Services, where his career has spanned 29 years.

Parlow had been deputy chief since 2016.

“I love Brandon, this is where my wife, Sandra, and I have raised our sons, Jordan and Max, and where I have been very fortunate to have a career with the City of Brandon and Brandon Fire and Emergency Services,” Parlow said in a release.

“The staff that I am able to work with every day are amazing, providing an excellent service to the residents of Brandon and surrounding area.”