Suspect Sought in Charleswood Sexual Assault

Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect after a woman reported she was sexually assaulted in Charleswood on Sunday.

Police say the victim was jogging south on Charleswood Road when an unknown man approached her from behind and touched her in an appropriate manner. The incident happened near West Park Place at around 10:45 a.m.

The woman screamed and the suspect ran through a nearby school parking lot. The victim wasn’t physically injured.

The man is described as being in his 20s with a slim build, wearing a green army-style jacket with a grey hoodie underneath and camo-style pants.

The sex crimes unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6245.