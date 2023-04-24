Red River to Crest in Winnipeg on Friday

WINNIPEG — The Red River is expected to crest in Winnipeg on Friday, say provincial flood forecasters.

Manitoba’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre said Monday the river is expected to peak in the city between April 28 and May 4 before receding.

South of the Red River Floodway inlet, the Red River will hit its crest between April 28 and May 2.

“The centre also reports that while most tributaries have already peaked or are near their peak within the province, flows and levels continue to rise or remain high in major rivers, including the Red, Assiniboine and Souris rivers as water from Saskatchewan and the United States arrives in Manitoba,” forecasters said in a release.

Officials are also monitoring a weather system that could bring up to 15 millimetres of precipitation to central Saskatchewan and central and western Manitoba starting Wednesday and ending Thursday. The Interlake and Parkland regions, the Upper Assiniboine River basin, including areas in Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan River basin are expected to be affected by the system.