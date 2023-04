The City of Winnipeg will open its golf courses for the season beginning on Thursday, April 27.

Tee time reservations will open Tuesday at 1 p.m., where residents can make bookings online, by calling 311 or the pro shop.

The city says golf courses will offer 120 new electric golf carts for use this year. Kildonan Park will have 60, Windsor Park will have 55, and five carts will be available at Crescent Drive.