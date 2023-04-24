Closures in Effect for Second Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party

The second Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party will get underway tonight for game 4 of the NHL Playoffs between the Winnipeg Jets and Vegas Golden Knights.

The Jets are looking to bounce back after a gruelling double-overtime 5-4 loss on Saturday. Tonight’s puck drop is at 8:30 p.m., but the street party will start at 6:30 p.m.

Southbound Donald Street between Ellice Avenue and St. Mary Avenue will be closed from 9 a.m. until Tuesday, April 25 at 7 a.m. In addition, eastbound and westbound Graham Avenue, between Hargrave Street and Smith Street, will be closed from 5:30 p.m. tonight until Tuesday at 1 a.m.

Motorists should allow additional travel time to get to their destinations, and use alternate routes such as Main Street and Osborne Street.

Winnipeg Transit buses will be rerouted off of Graham Avenue between Kennedy Street and Smith Street from 5:30 p.m. to approximately one hour after the game has ended on Tuesday.

Buses will be unable to stop for passengers during the detour. Passengers who wish to catch buses affected by the reroutes are directed to stops at Graham Avenue and Vaughan Street, and Graham Avenue and Fort Street.

During the reroutes, the Winnipeg Transit Plus loading zone on southbound Donald Street at Graham Avenue will be temporarily relocated to eastbound Portage Avenue next to the Radisson Hotel. The Millennium Library Winnipeg Transit Plus loading zone will be temporarily relocated to the eastbound front driveway of the Winnipeg Police Service headquarters, and the City Place Winnipeg Transit Plus loading zone will be relocated to northbound Hargrave Street on the north side of St. Mary Avenue.

The Millennium Library will be closing early today at 5 p.m.

Tickets for tonight’s Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party are already sold out.