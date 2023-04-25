Goldeyes Trade for Martinez, Sign Shaps

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have acquired infielder Brynn Martinez and signed outfielder and left-handed pitcher Andrew Shaps.

Martinez was obtained in a three-team trade involving the Frontier League’s Ottawa Titans and Windy City ThunderBolts. Winnipeg first received right-handed pitcher Kaleb Schmidt from Ottawa in exchange for future considerations. Schmidt was then sent to Windy City in the trade that brought Martinez to the Goldeyes.

Martinez, a Florida native, hit .263 for the ThunderBolts last season, with nine home runs and 37 runs batted in. The 27-year-old has posted a .254 batting average with 46 doubles, 19 triples, and 16 home runs in 308 professional games.

“Brynn is an exciting, high-energy player Goldeyes fans will love watching,” said manager Greg Tagert. “He can play multiple positions and most importantly is the type of winning player we want on our club.”

Shaps was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018 and played three-plus years in their system before being traded to the Detroit Tigers last May. He split the 2022 season between the Great Lakes Loons and the West Michigan Whitecaps, both of the Class-A Advanced Midwest League.