‘Jagged Little Pill’ Musical to Play Centennial Concert Hall

An award-winning musical featuring the lyrics and music of Alanis Morissette is coming to Winnipeg in the fall.

Jagged Little Pill will make its Winnipeg premiere at the Centennial Concert Hall from October 17-22, 2023.

The Broadway musical originally opened in New York in 2019 before a sold-out run at the American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) in Cambridge, MA.

Tickets go on sale Monday, May 8 at 10 a.m. for $39.50 plus fees through CentennialConcertHall.com. Groups of 10 or more can save 10 percent through an exclusive presale beginning at 10 a.m. today.