Have Your Say on the Future of Portage & Main

Winnipeggers can have their say on what the future of Portage and Main could be with the unveiling of several visions.

The City of Winnipeg is gauging public feedback on a “new vision” for the famous windy intersection.

The membrane, or waterproofing layer, that protects the underground concourse of the intersection is in need of replacement, creating an opportunity to reimagine the public space of Portage and Main. With the planned excavation of the streets, the city says it’s the perfect time to make changes to the iconic intersection, but that doesn’t include being able to cross it on foot.

Two pop-up sessions will be held downtown to provide details of several options for the intersection and allow the public to speak with the project team and share their thoughts.

Potential ideas include creating a sky garden, monumental public art, living art, lookout towers, multi-media lighting, light poles with canopies, an edge-to-edge paving pattern or a similar pattern with trees, or building walls. See visuals of the concepts in the PDF below.

Pop-up event details:

Wednesday, May 10, 2023

201 Portage Ave. (lobby)

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

201 Portage Ave. (lobby) 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023

Underground concourse (near Scotiabank)

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

An online survey is also available until May 26.

Portage & Main Revitalization Study by ChrisDca on Scribd