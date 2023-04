Skid Row and Buckcherry Playing The Burt in October

Rockers Skid Row and Buckcherry are embarking on a cross-country tour this fall with stops in Winnipeg and Brandon.

“The Gang’s All Here Tour” will play at the Burton Cummings Theatre on October 23, and Brandon’s Westoba Place on October 21.

The second leg of the tour includes stops in the U.S. as well, beginning in Dallas, Texas on August 31.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster for both the Winnipeg and Brandon shows.