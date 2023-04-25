United Way Winnipeg Names Richardson to Lead Organization

United Way Winnipeg has named Michael Richardson as the organization’s new president and CEO.

Richardson takes over from Connie Walker, who retired from the position last fall.

Richardson is coming home to Winnipeg after spending five years in Ontario, where he most recently was the director of child welfare operations for the Ontario Ministry of Children and Community Services.

“My purpose is to lead by example and support change where needed,” said Richardson. “I want to make a difference and create a community where everyone has opportunities, where there is inclusion, and where people feel a sense of belonging.”

Richardson and his wife Jennifer raised their five children in Winnipeg before moving to Ontario five years ago. Richardson said he is both humbled and thrilled to make an impact in the community he loves and calls home, and he’s committed to inspiring Winnipeggers to work together in building a city where everyone is cared for, supported, and valued.

“What an opportunity to be a part of changing lives and building community.”

Richardson will begin his role as CEO on May 15, 2023.