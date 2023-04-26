Goldeyes Sign Outfielder, Pitcher to 2023 Roster

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed rookie outfielder Demias Jimerson and right-handed pitcher Josh Vincent.

The 22-year-old was a 2022 National Junior College Athletic Association third-team All-American at National Park College (Hot Springs, AR). Jimerson batted .398 with 14 home runs, 61 runs batted in, and 35 stolen bases in 51 games.

Vincent spent parts of the past two seasons with the Gary SouthShore RailCats. In 2022 the 26-year-old reliever posted a 5-4 win-loss record with one save and a 5.12 earned run average.

The Goldeyes now have 24 players under contract for 2023.