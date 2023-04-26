Winnipeg Firefighters Battle Blaze Near Banks of Seine River

Winnipeg firefighters battled a wildland fire Tuesday afternoon in Marlene Street Park.

Crews were called to the area at Beliveau Road and Marlene Street just before 5 p.m., where a fire of 6,000 square metres was burning near the banks of the Seine River.

Firefighters managed to get the blaze under control in about 10 minutes using specialized equipment, including a WFPS Bison. No injuries were reported.

The cause is under investigation, but it’s believed to have been caused by human activity.

“As the ground dries out, WFPS reminds residents to exercise extreme caution when doing any sort of burning,” the city said in a release.

“When wind speeds exceed 25 kilometres per hour, all open-air fires, including those in approved fire pits, are prohibited. Even if a resident has obtained a burning permit, fires are not permitted under these conditions.”