Shared Health CEO Adam Topp Resigns

WINNIPEG — Adam Topp, the CEO of Shared Health, has resigned from the position.

In a release late Thursday, Shared Health said Topp had been in the role for the last two years.

“We thank Adam for his service and dedication to Shared Health and for advancing health care in Manitoba,” said Brenna Shearer, board chair for Shared Health’s board of directors.

Topp had provided leadership and guidance throughout much of the COVID-19 pandemic, ongoing health system transformation and day-to-day delivery of clinical and administrative services.

A new leadership announcement to replace Topp is expected in the coming days.