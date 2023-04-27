CFL Reaches Multi-Year Broadcast Agreement with CBS Sports Network

By The Canadian Press

The CFL has reached a multi-year broadcast agreement with CBS Sports Network, the league announced Thursday.

The deal will see CBS Sports Network carry 34 games this year.

CBS Sports Network is the 24-hour cable home of CBS Sports. Financial details of the agreement weren’t divulged.

“We’re looking forward to working closely with CBS Sports Network to serve our loyal fans in the U.S. and grow our base there,” CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement. “CBS Sports is synonymous with the finest in sports broadcasting and we’re proud to showcase our product on its network.”

The American network will kick off its coverage by carrying the ’23 regular-season opener June 8 between the B.C. Lions and Calgary Stampeders.

“The CFL is an exciting brand of football, with a great history that has long included some of the stars of the game,” said Dan Weinberg, executive vice-president, programming, CBS Sports. “We are excited for the CFL to join our robust lineup of live events on CBS Sports Network and we look forward to showcasing the current generation of CFL stars.”

The agreement will also include carrying the CFL’s Labour Day contests, starting with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers visiting the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sept. 3. The following day, the Toronto Argonauts-Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Edmonton Elks-Calgary Stampeders contests will be featured.

The full CFL on CBS Sports Network schedule will be announced closer to the start of the season.

“We’re confident that, working together, we can serve our American fans and continue to grow their numbers,” Ambrosie said. “We’re looking forward to a partnership that brings together the best of Canadian football and one of the great brands in American sports television.”