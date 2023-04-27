Truck Driver Charged in Crash Leaking 600L of Diesel

WINNIPEG — The driver of a semi-trailer truck has been charged following a crash in the city’s northwest on Tuesday.

Police responded to the two-vehicle collision at Oak Point Highway and Selkirk Avenue at around 12:15 p.m.

Officers determined a sedan was travelling westbound on Selkirk Avenue when it was struck by the semi travelling northbound on Route 90 through a red light.

The driver of the truck continued driving until stopping and meeting with police. The impact of the crash damaged the truck’s fuel tank, leaking more than 600 litres of diesel fuel onto the roadway and in nearby ditches.

The sedan’s occupants, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s, were treated in hospital and released.

The 26-year-old man driving the semi was charged with offences under the Highway Traffic Act and related to vehicle equipment safety inspections and commercial vehicle trip inspection regulations.

Police say the area was closed for approximately five hours for an extensive environmental cleanup.