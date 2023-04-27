Firefighters Tackle Kitchen, Dryer Fires Overnight

Winnipeg firefighters were kept busy Wednesday night, battling two fires within hours of each other.

The first call came in at around 9:17 p.m. for a kitchen fire in a 10-storey high rise in the 100 block of Niakwa Road.

Firefighters arrived to find damage contained to a single suite. Crews used fans to ventilate smoke from the building.

Residents self-evacuated and firefighters also helped others leave their suites. Some residents were able to shelter in place. No injuries were reported.

The cause is said to be accidental and no damage estimates are available.

In the second incident, crews were called to a fire in a single-family bungalow in the 200 block of Woodlawn Street just before 11 p.m.

Firefighters determined the fire started in a clothes dryer, which malfunctioned.

All occupants made it out of the home safely and no injuries were reported.