Lanette Siragusa Named Shared Health CEO

WINNIPEG — Lanette Siragusa has been named the new CEO of Manitoba’s Shared Health.

Siragusa, a familiar face to Manitobans for her work during the COVID-19 pandemic, returns to the organization after a short time away at the University of Manitoba.

“Lanette Siragusa’s a born leader whose vast experience in health care make her a natural choice to lead our organization,” said Brenna Shearer, chair of Shared Health’s board of directors.

“We are delighted to welcome Lanette back to Shared Health as our CEO and believe her presence in our organization will benefit patients and staff throughout the province.”

Siragusa initially joined Shared Health in 2017 and served as the organization’s first chief nursing officer and provincial lead of health system integration and quality.

For the past 15 months, Siragusa had worked as vice-dean of education and associate director of Ongomiizwin Health Services at the University of Manitoba’s Rady Faculty of Health Sciences.

Siragusa replaces Adam Topp, who resigned as chief executive officer on Thursday. She will assume her new role at Shared Health on Monday, May 1.