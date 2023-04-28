$30M Surgical Centre Planned for Steinbach Hospital

Steinbach’s Bethesda Regional Health Centre is getting a new $30 million surgical centre.

The province made the announcement Friday, saying three new operating rooms will be constructed as part of the new surgery department.

“This investment towards further expansion at Bethesda Regional Health Centre will ensure this facility continues to meet the health care needs of residents in Steinbach and surrounding communities,” said Jane Curtis, CEO, Southern Health-Santé Sud.

“The completion of this project will allow for an increase in surgical capacity and support better patient care and sustainability of health-care services offered now and for many years to come.”

The hospital expansion also includes a pre-operative consult room and 12 patient care treatment spots for pre/post-operative care. Other amenities include a reception and waiting area for patients and family, new cultural space to support multi-denominational services, and an expanded lab to meet space requirements for modern diagnostic lab equipment.

Construction is expected to be complete by 2025.