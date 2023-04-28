Blue Bombers Among Teams Fined for Exceeding Salary Cap

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are among four teams being fined by the CFL for exceeding the league’s salary cap last season.

The Toronto Argonauts, Montreal Alouettes, and Ottawa Redblacks are also being fined.

The CFL’s salary cap last season was $5.35 million. The teams were fined the exact amount they were over.

Winnipeg will be forced to pay up $64,499, while Montreal was fined $794, Ottawa’s penalty was $11,994, and Toronto will ante up $49,735.

The CFL says no team exceeded the cap by more than $100,000, meaning no club will lose any picks in the upcoming CFL draft.