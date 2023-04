Two people from Winnipegosis are facing charges after a drug seizure in the community.

Manitoba RCMP executed a search warrant at a home on Edward Street on Wednesday, where they seized approximately 260 grams of methamphetamine, cannabis, illicit pills, cash, a crossbow and drug-related paraphernalia.

A 57-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman were arrested on scene and later released. They will appear in Dauphin court on June 27.

Winnipegosis RCMP continue to investigate.