Closures This Week on Johnson Avenue, Stafford Street

Winnipeg motorists are being alerted to two upcoming road closures this week.

Johnson Avenue West will be closed between Henderson Highway and Levis Street on Monday, May 1 at 4 a.m. until Friday, September 15 at 7 p.m. for a road renewals project.

The City of Winnipeg says work includes renewing the watermain, improving drainage, reconstructing the roadway, widening the sidewalks, and replacing traffic signals and streetlights.

Southbound Stafford Street, between Pembina Highway and Grant Avenue, including sidewalks, will be closed on Monday, May 1 at 7 a.m. until Friday, October 20 at 5 p.m. for a road reconstruction project.

The project includes reconstructing the roadway and sidewalk, improving drainage and repairing the sewer, installing new streetlights, and replacing and improving traffic signals.

Motorists are advised to allow additional travel time and use alternate routes during the closures. Winnipeg Transit will be rerouted accordingly.