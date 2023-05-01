Child Killed in Rollover Crash Near Duck Bay

A single-vehicle crash just south of Duck Bay has claimed the life of a five-year-old child.

Manitoba RCMP say a pickup truck was travelling on Provincial Road 272 on the afternoon of April 28 when the driver lost control. The truck, which was travelling northbound, left the roadway and drove through the ditch where it collided with a row of trees and rolled.

The 38-year-old driver and a 32-year-old passenger, both from Pine Creek First Nation, weren’t injured.

The child wasn’t properly restrained and was ejected from the vehicle. They were pronounced deceased on scene.

Winnipegosis RCMP continue to investigate.