Firefighters Battle Large Grass Fire Near the Perimeter

Winnipeg firefighters were called to a grass fire near Centreport Canada Way and the Perimeter Highway on Sunday afternoon.

Crews responded just after 4 p.m. to find a vehicle on fire, which had quickly spread to nearby grass and hay bales. High winds rapidly spread flames to a larger area, covering the size of approximately two football fields.

Firefighters used specialized equipment to knock down flames and water tankers were used to shuttle water to the scene. No injuries were reported.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says it expects grass and wildland fires to increase over the coming weeks.

“As the ground dries out, WFPS reminds residents to exercise extreme caution when doing any sort of burning,” officials said in a release. “When wind speeds exceed 25 kilometres per hour, all open-air fires, including those in approved fire pits, are prohibited. Even if a resident has obtained a burning permit, fires are not permitted under these conditions.”