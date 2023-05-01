Jets Sign F Nikita Chibrikov to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Nikita Chibrikov to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The 2021 second-round pick (50th overall) comes to the Jets to earn an average annual value in the NHL of $925,000.

Chibrikov’s deal will begin in 2023-24 and he has signed a professional tryout contract with the Manitoba Moose, who he will join for the remainder of the season.

The 20-year-old Moscow native spent the 2022-23 season in Russia and played for three teams, including 31 games for the KHL’s Spartak Moscow where he recorded two points (1G, 1A) and eight penalty minutes. He has played 51 career KHL games over three seasons and recorded four points (2G, 2A) and 14 PIMs.