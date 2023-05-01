RCMP Chase Suspect on Ice, Through the Bush

Manitoba RCMP officers got their man after chasing a suspect for more than two hours and over seven kilometres.

Officers from the Norway House detachment were on patrol the afternoon of April 28 when they spotted a suspect wanted for sexual assault.

Police began chasing Clayton Dixon, 21, once he noticed officers and took off on foot into the bush.

Dixon continued through the woods and onto the ice of Little Playgreen Lake, where he fell through the ice several times, losing his shoes in the process.

Officers equipped with floater suits went onto the ice, with one of them falling into the water. Police say the officer wasn’t injured.

The suspect, who allegedly assaulted the arresting officers, was taken into custody, but went into medical distress for hypothermia. A makeshift shelter was created by police and the suspect was covered while being rendered first aid.

Dixon was eventually taken to hospital where he was treated and released. He remains in custody on additional charges of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.