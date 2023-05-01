Suspect Charged in Multiple Restaurant Robberies

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a man in connection to multiple restaurant robberies in the city.

Between March 25 and April 7, police say the suspect robbed four separate businesses at knifepoint.

In each robbery, the suspect would enter the restaurants and demand money from staff. Police say he was able to obtain an undisclosed amount of cash in each incident. No injuries were reported.

The robberies occurred in the 600 block of William Avenue and the 700 block of McPhillips Street.

Darrell Eastman-Moore, 18, of Winnipeg, was arrested on April 28. He has been charged with robbery and weapon-related offences.

The suspect remains in custody.