Futurpreneur Receives $1.2M to Help Young Entrepreneurs

WINNIPEG — A program to help young entrepreneurs succeed in business is getting a funding boost from the province.

The Manitoba government is providing $1.2 million over four years to Futurpreneur to support the Startup Program.

“This partnership will provide the necessary support for these young entrepreneurs to turn their ideas into reality, build thriving businesses, and contribute to the economic growth and prosperity of their communities throughout the province,” said Karen Greve Young, CEO, Futurpreneur.

Futurpreneur is a non-profit organization that works with aspiring business owners aged 18 to 39. Its mentoring program matches diverse young entrepreneurs with business experts from a network of more than 2,400 volunteer mentors.

Tuesday’s funding builds on the already $250,000 per year the province provides Futurpreneur based on a three-year funding agreement signed in 2020.

A total of $4.1 million has been invested provincially to date through current partnerships.