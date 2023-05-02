City Asks for Feedback on New Henderson Highway Design

WINNIPEG — The city is showing off a potential design for the future of north Henderson Highway.

Residents are being invited to review the design for the Henderson Highway North Improvements Project, which began in late 2021.

The project is looking to improve safety, traffic flow, and livability from Gilmore Avenue to the north city limit at Glenway Avenue.

The design recommends how the roadway could better serve traffic, utilities, and drainage, as well as outlines a plan to replace the Bunn’s Creek crossing.

Winnipeggers can provide feedback through an online survey until May 31 or at a public open house on May 17 at Bronx Park Community Centre from 6-8 p.m.