Crews Fight Large Grass Fire Near the South Perimeter

Winnipeg firefighters were called to a large grass fire on Monday afternoon near Waverley Street and the Perimeter Highway.

Strong winds quickly spread flames to cover an area roughly the size of a football field.

No injuries were reported and firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says grass and wildland fires will increase over the coming weeks as the ground dries out.

Monday’s fire was the most recent in a series of similar incidents in recent days due to the dry ground conditions. In most cases, the WFPS uses specialized equipment called a Bison.