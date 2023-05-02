Speed Limits Reduced on Some City Bike Routes

Five Winnipeg streets will see their speeds lowered over the next week to accommodate seasonal cycling.

The reduced speeds are part of the city’s 2023 seasonal bike route program and will be in effect until late October.

They include:

Lyndale Drive – Cromwell Street to Gauvin Street (30 km/h)

Wellington Crescent – Academy Road to Academy Road/Maryland Street (30 km/h)

Wolseley Avenue between Raglan Road and Maryland Street (30 km/h)

Churchill Drive between Hay Street and Jubilee Avenue (30 km/h)

Kilkenny Drive between Burgess Avenue and Kings Drive / Kings Drive between Kilkenny Drive and Patricia Avenue (40 km/h)

Turn requirements at select intersections throughout each route as well as a one-block travel restriction on Wolseley Avenue only will be added following the city’s spring clean-up operations and will be in place weekends in May, June, September and October, and 24/7 through July and August.