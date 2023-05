The Arlington Bridge is temporarily closing on Thursday morning for bridge repairs, maintenance, and inspection.

The City of Winnipeg says the closure, from Logan Avenue to Dufferin Avenue, will occur at 9 a.m. and last until Monday, May 8 at 6 a.m.

Motorists are advised to allow additional travel time, and use alternate routes to get to their destinations such as the McPhillips Street Underpass to the west, and the Slaw Rebchuk Bridge to the east.