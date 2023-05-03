Man Found Dead in Linden Woods Meth Lab

Winnipeg police say a man was found dead Tuesday afternoon in a meth lab housed inside a Linden Woods residence.

Police were called to the 200 block of Foxmeadow Drive at around 2:20 p.m. for a report of a deceased man.

Officers located a 39-year-old man and discovered an inoperative clandestine laboratory (methamphetamine lab) within the home. Specialized officers, as well as the HazMat team, decontaminated and removed lab equipment and materials.

A 70-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man were evacuated from the residence for their safety. A third-party waste management company transported and safely disposed of all hazardous materials.

The deceased was taken to hospital and an autopsy is pending. No other injuries were reported.