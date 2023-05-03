One Man Killed, Another Injured in Double Stabbing

Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide after a double stabbing early Wednesday in the Point Douglas area.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Austin Street North at around 1:15 a.m. where two men had been stabbed.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition and the other in unstable condition.

Kevin James Wescoupe, 41, of Winnipeg, has since succumbed to his injuries. A 38-year-old man has been upgraded to stable condition.

No arrests have been made and the homicide unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS.