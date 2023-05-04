Winnipeg Police Bust Major ‘Ghost Gun’ Operation

Winnipeg police have seized 20 3D-printed guns after an investigation that began back in January.

Police and the Canada Border Services Agency learned a suspect was manufacturing and selling 3D-printed firearms, or “ghost guns,” from his Winnipeg residence. Police say the manufactured guns eventually ended up in the hands of criminals.

On March 31, officers executed a search warrant in the 300 Block of Boyd Avenue. Police seized Glock-style lower receivers in various stages of assembly into functioning firearms, a 3D-printed AR-15 style firearm made to resemble a Nerf-like child’s toy.

Police also seized other approximately 100 auto-sears/switches and other illegal weapons, along with approximately one ounce each of cocaine and Psilocybin.

Jackson Prince, 18, of Winnipeg, has been charged with multiple offences and remains in custody.

