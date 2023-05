May 4, 2023 11:32 AM | Entertainment

Award-winning rapper 50 Cent is coming to Winnipeg in the fall as part of his “The Final Lap Tour.”

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is embarking on a global tour to mark 20 years of his studio album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

Jackson will perform on Wednesday, September 13 at Canada Life Centre with special guest Busta Rhymes.

Other Canadian dates include Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton.

Tickets to the show go on sale Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.