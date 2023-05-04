Sea Bears Sign Guard Teddy Allen

The Winnipeg Sea Bears have signed guard Teddy Allen for the team’s inaugural season.

Allen, 24, returns to the CEBL after averaging 27.9 points per game with the Wichita Sky Kings of the TBL earlier this year.

The Arizona native previously played with the Scarborough Shooting Stars last summer, where he put up 11.6 points per game, showing his versatility on and off the ball with averages of five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

“We are extremely excited to sign Teddy Buckets in Winnipeg, said head coach Mike Taylor. “Teddy is a talented scorer and crafty playmaker. His CEBL experience from Scarborough gives him a good feel for our league, and I believe Teddy can be an impact player this summer.”

The Sea Bears open their season on May 27 when they host the Vancouver Bandits at Canada Life Centre.