Winnipeg Airport Passenger Volumes Reach New Heights

WINNIPEG — Passenger volumes at James Richardson International Airport soared to new heights during the first quarter of 2023.

Winnipeg Airports Authority says the first three months of the year saw the largest passenger volumes in three years — since before the pandemic.

Nearly 105,000 people travelled through the airport during the 10-day period leading up to and through spring break at the end of March. In total, 909,578 passengers passed through the airport between January and March, making it the eighth straight quarter of year-over-year growth since 2020.

The airport also saw 27 percent more commercial passenger planes land in the first three months of the year compared to the first quarter of 2022.

“The continued recovery of our route network is a great reminder of what we can achieve when we all work together,” said WAA president and CEO Nick Hays.

“By collaborating with our many partners, we’re finding more ways to enhance the connectivity of the community, and provide more options for Manitobans to reunite with loved ones, head out to their favourite travel spots, and explore new, exciting destinations.”

WAA’s consolidated revenue in Q1 increased 53 percent year over year to $37.3 million. Earnings before interest, depreciation, and taxes were also up from the first quarter of 2022, rising 141 percent to $17.0 million.