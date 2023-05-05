Woman Killed in Little Grand Rapids

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a homicide in Little Grand Rapids after a woman was killed on Thursday.

Police were responding to a disturbance at a home at around 4:15 p.m. when they located a 25-year-old man and a 35-year-old man. Both suspects were arrested on scene.

Officers were notified a short time later about a 63-year-old woman who had been taken to the local nursing station and pronounced deceased. She was an occupant of the home where the two men were arrested.

No further information has been released and police continue to investigate.