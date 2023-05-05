City Unveils Proposed Route 90 Improvements

The City of Winnipeg has released a design proposal on the future of Route 90.

The busy north-south thoroughfare has been the subject of redevelopment for years and is often bottlenecked during rush hour.

The city began a study in 2018 with the goal of improving traffic flow and transportation options on Route 90 between Taylor Avenue and Ness Avenue, while also supporting development and the community.

ADVERTISEMENT



A design proposal released on Friday comes after two phases of previous public engagement, traffic data analysis and engineering input. One of the main changes is to widen Route 90 from two lanes to three, while also better connecting the neighbourhoods to the east and west of the roadway.

An online survey has been launched to seek resident input on the proposed design. The survey will be available until June 1, 2023. Residents can also share their input at an open house on May 18 at 6 p.m. at the Viscount Gort Hotel, 1670 Portage Avenue.