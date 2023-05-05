Winnipeg Man Charged in Sexual Assault Incidents Over Two Decades

Winnipeg police have charged a man after allegations of sexual abuse of children dating back to the late 1990s.

Police say multiple survivors came forward in June 2022 to report similar accounts of sexual abuse and exploitation by a man known to them. The survivors were between the ages of four and 20 when they attended the accused’s residence both for child-minding and as visitors when they became older.

Police allege the accused asked the youths to touch his body, slept unclothed with them and touched them in an unwanted sexual manner.

The suspect also allegedly provided drugs and alcohol to the survivors at his home as they grew into adolescents.

Leslie Edward Semchyshyn, 58, of Winnipeg was arrested on April 28. He has been charged with seven counts of sexual assault and five counts of sexual interference, as well as other offences.

He was released to appear in court at a later date.