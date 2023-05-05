Boy, 15, Stabbed in Winnipeg Schoolyard

Winnipeg police are investigating after a teen was stabbed in a Wolseley schoolyard Thursday night.

Police say the 15-year-old boy made his way to the 600 block of Clifton Street at around 11 p.m., where a resident called for help. The victim was transported to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable.

Investigators determined the teen had become involved in a confrontation with a group of youths near the school when it escalated to a stabbing. The suspects fled the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).