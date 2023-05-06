City Warns of Upcoming Winnipeg Road Closures

Several Winnipeg roadways will close to traffic over the coming days for construction or special events.

Motorists are asked to take note of the following closures and plan their routes accordingly:

Westbound Corydon Avenue

Westbound Corydon Avenue, between Park Boulevard North and Conservatory Drive, will be closed on Sunday, May 7 from 7:15 a.m. until 9 a.m. for the WPS Half Marathon.

Northbound Arlington Street

Northbound Arlington Street, between Portage Avenue and Sargent Avenue, will be closed from Sunday, May 7 at 10 p.m. until Friday, May 19 at 7 p.m. for sewer work.

Salter Street

Salter Street, between Inkster Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue, including the west sidewalk, will be closed for road reconstruction on Monday, May 8 at 7 a.m. until Tuesday, September 26 at 7 p.m. The project includes underground infrastructure work, and the construction of new southbound and northbound lanes, curbs, and sidewalks.

Pembina Highway

Pembina Highway, between Chevrier Boulevard and McGillivray Boulevard, will have lane closures starting Monday, May 8 at 7 a.m. until Saturday, September 30 at 7 p.m. for road work.

Two lanes will always be maintained for traffic in the southbound direction. The northbound direction will have two lanes maintained only during the morning rush hour period, after which it will be reduced to one lane for traffic.

Winnipeg Transit will be rerouted during the closures.