Teen Charged in Multiple Stabbings at Polo Park Mall

Winnipeg police have arrested a teen after four people were stabbed at Polo Park shopping centre on Friday.

Police responded to the 1400 block of Portage Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. to find several youths had been stabbed.

Three 14-year-old boys and a 13-year-old boy required medical attention for their injuries. Two of the victims were transported to hospital, while the other two were treated on scene and cleared by paramedics.

Officers began searching for the suspect and located him in the 200 block of Queen Street at around 9:20 p.m. He was arrested and police recovered the weapon used in the attacks.

Police say the violent incident began when the suspect tried to rob one of the victims and proceeded to attack them when he was unsuccessful. Officers also learned the same suspect was responsible for a string of violent pizza delivery robberies and mischief to property incidents in March and April.

The 16-year-old Winnipeg boy is facing multiple charges and remains in custody.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).