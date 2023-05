WINNIPEG — No injuries were reported early Monday in a house fire in the 100 block of Cliffwood Drive.

Winnipeg firefighters responded to a blaze in the one-storey Southdale home at around 6:37 a.m. to find smoke coming from the structure.

Crews attacked the fire from the inside, declaring the fire under control at 7:21 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimates are available.