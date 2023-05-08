Blue Bombers Sign Son of Head Coach O’Shea

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are keeping it all in the family with the signing of Canadian receiver Michael O’Shea on Monday.

O’Shea, son of Bombers’ head coach Mike O’Shea, joins the football club after two years with the Okanagan Sun in the British Columbia Football Conference.

The 23-year-old Mississauga native had 28 receptions for 483 yards and eight touchdowns last season, adding another seven catches for 164 yards and a TD in the playoffs.

O’Shea is also lauded as a solid kick returner, having taken five punt returns back for touchdowns in his two years with the Sun while averaging 25.9 yards per kickoff return last season.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers also announced the signing of four American players in quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome, receivers Otis Lanier and Matt Cole and defensive end/long-snapper Damian Jackson.