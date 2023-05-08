Car Set on Fire in St. Andrews Driveway: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are looking for two suspects after a vehicle was set on fire in the RM of St.Andrews early Monday.

Police say at around 3 a.m., two people in a truck pulled up to a home on Liss Road and poured a liquid accelerant on two vehicles in the driveway. The act was caught on the homeowner’s video surveillance system.

By around 4 a.m., the fire had significantly increased when three people came across it. The Good Samaritans knocked on the front door and bedroom window to alert those inside to get out of the home.

Two adults and three children were able to make it out safely.

The homeowner and a neighbour towed the burning Ford Fusion away from the home to prevent flames from spreading to the garage and residence. A Ford Explorer SUV parked nearby was also damaged in the fire.

Firefighters arrived shortly after to extinguish the blaze.

“This arson is very concerning as there was a family, including young children, asleep in the home when the fire was started. It could have easily spread to the residence”, said Corporal Julie Courchaine of the Manitoba RCMP.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Selkirk RCMP at (204) 482-1222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.