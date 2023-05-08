United Way Winnipeg Receives $4.5M in Matched Funding

WINNIPEG — United Way Winnipeg is receiving $4.5 million in matched funding from the province to support 24 family resource centres.

The funding to United Way’s For Every Family initiative brings the three-year matched donor and government-funded total to $9 million.

The province is also providing $510,000 towards 211 Manitoba, a 24-hour service that acts as a virtual family resource centre.

“It takes courage to reach out for help. Family resource centres and 211 Manitoba are there for individuals and families to provide or help them find the services and supports they may need,” said Connie Walker, president and CEO, United Way Winnipeg.

“We are so grateful to United Way donors and the Manitoba government for supporting the For Every Family initiative and 211 services in our province.”