10 Arrested After Drugs Found in Winnipeg Apartment

May 8, 2023 1:29 PM | News


A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg, on September 2, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski)

Winnipeg police have charged 10 people after officers spotted drugs inside an apartment over the weekend.

Police were responding to the report of a fight in the 300 block of Hargrave Street early Sunday morning when they made the discovery.

Ten people were taken into custody and a search warrant was obtained for the suite.

Police seized:

  • 30.5 grams of crack cocaine (estimated street value of $5,000)
  • 93 grams of powdered cocaine (estimated street value of $9,300)
  • Approximately $10,000 in Canadian currency
  • Five cell phones
  • Trafficking paraphernalia

Four men in their 20s, three boys (aged 13, 15 and 15), as well as three women (aged 19, 19, and 20), are facing drug-related charges.

They have been released to appear in court at a later date.


