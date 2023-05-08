10 Arrested After Drugs Found in Winnipeg Apartment

Winnipeg police have charged 10 people after officers spotted drugs inside an apartment over the weekend.

Police were responding to the report of a fight in the 300 block of Hargrave Street early Sunday morning when they made the discovery.

Ten people were taken into custody and a search warrant was obtained for the suite.

Police seized:

30.5 grams of crack cocaine (estimated street value of $5,000)

93 grams of powdered cocaine (estimated street value of $9,300)

Approximately $10,000 in Canadian currency

Five cell phones

Trafficking paraphernalia

Four men in their 20s, three boys (aged 13, 15 and 15), as well as three women (aged 19, 19, and 20), are facing drug-related charges.

They have been released to appear in court at a later date.