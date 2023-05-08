10 Arrested After Drugs Found in Winnipeg Apartment

Winnipeg police have charged 10 people after officers spotted drugs inside an apartment over the weekend.
Police were responding to the report of a fight in the 300 block of Hargrave Street early Sunday morning when they made the discovery.
Ten people were taken into custody and a search warrant was obtained for the suite.
Police seized:
- 30.5 grams of crack cocaine (estimated street value of $5,000)
- 93 grams of powdered cocaine (estimated street value of $9,300)
- Approximately $10,000 in Canadian currency
- Five cell phones
- Trafficking paraphernalia
Four men in their 20s, three boys (aged 13, 15 and 15), as well as three women (aged 19, 19, and 20), are facing drug-related charges.
They have been released to appear in court at a later date.