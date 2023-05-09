Winnipeg Woman Killed in Crash on Highway 59

A 52-year-old Winnipeg woman has died in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 59.

Manitoba RCMP say the crash happened Monday evening at Oak Grove Road, in the RM of Ritchot.

According to police, a vehicle travelling east on Oak Grove Road was crossing Highway 59, when it collided with a vehicle heading south on Highway 59. A third vehicle, also southbound on Highway 59, rear-ended the second vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT



The driver of the vehicle travelling east on Oak Grove Road was pronounced deceased on scene.

The other drivers, both men aged 18 and 24, were treated on scene.

Speed and alcohol aren’t believed to be factors in the collision.

STARS air ambulance was also dispatched to the scene.

RCMP continue to investigate.