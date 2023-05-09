MPI Takes Small Step to Modernize Claim Process

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Public Insurance is making small strides to bring its product offerings into the 21st century.

The Crown auto insurer announced Tuesday that customers can now check the status of certain claims online.

The feature applies to personal vehicle claims only and includes information such as progress updates, a summary of insurance coverage, liability percentage, adjuster contact information and the details of upcoming appointments at MPI locations.

Customers still can’t open a new claim online and must call MPI directly.

“We know one of the top reasons customers call MPI’s contact centre or their adjuster is to get an update on their physical damage claim,” said Marnie Kacher, MPI’s chief operations officer.

ADVERTISEMENT



“Earlier this year, customer survey data also showed us that Manitobans want to access this information online. As a customer-centric organization, MPI listened and moved quickly to create a solution that meets both needs while supporting the important work of our adjusting teams throughout the province.”

MPI is in the process of modernizing its services as part of Project Nova. The $290 million project has seen its costs balloon from the original $85 million estimate and has incurred several delays.

The new Check My Claim feature is available to customers who opened claims after May 5, 2023. Registered owners will be required to enter their claim number, document number (DD/REF) and the email address provided to MPI when the claim was reported to access their claim’s status.